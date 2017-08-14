It’s 2017 and #IrvGotti’s self esteem is sadly still dependent on the approval of white women. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Irv proved just that in a long winded, barely coherent IG post that he soon deleted after being dragged in his comments. He essentially thinks that racism currently exists because Black men are taking White women. He uses Kylie Jenner, who he says is the HOTTEST chick on the planet, as his prime example. He also sprinkles in mentions of the entire family. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Irv reiterates how "little white girls" like hip-hop, because in his mind, nothing is valid or legit until white people like it. Irv fails to realize that white people indulging in our culture is not going to change things. Our culture is simply a fad to them. A trend. A rebellious stage. They're still going to grow up holding on to the values and ideologies their parents ingrained in them. I personally grew up around white people who would dangle confederate flags from their pickup trucks while blasting Lil Wayne. 🤷🏾♀️ ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ White people in the 50s and 60s grew up on Jazz, and still turned out to be racist. White people in the 70s grew up on Funk, and still turned out to be racist. White people in the 80s grew up on the *original* hip-hop and still turned out to be racist. That trend isn’t about to change now. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ In Irv’s attempt to sound intelligent, he basically highlighted one of the main things wrong with our world: PEOPLE LOVE BLACK CULTURE, BUT DON’T LOVE BLACK PEOPLE. Does anyone really think the Kardashians want to be Black? No. They want to appropriate our culture because it sells and is cool, but they don't really want to endure the struggle of being Black in America. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Irv is in need of a reality check and an education. The fact that he's promoting the idea that "old white men" are solely racist/upset because of the fact that the Kardashians/Jenners have intercourse with black men is just utterly ridiculous and asinine. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ It’s time to wake up. Black women are out here getting beat, jailed and killed fighting for men like this and he thinks the major contribution to the struggle is white women who love Black dick. Maybe we should’ve left Irv in 2002.
Irv Gotti is known to most as the founder of now defunct The Inc record label. His opinions on the intricacies and sociopolitical ramifications of racism in America were never going to be super coherent or thought out, but his latest — now deleted — post to Instagram is something else. In short, the onetime mogul blames the recent resurgence of white supremacists and Nazis not on the race-baiting and xenophobic ramblings of Donald Trump, who refused at the time to denounce the white supremacist fervor overtaking Charlottesville this weekend, but on…The Kardashian family, specifically their penchant for dating black men.
In the long post, Gotti stated that the blame for racism can be laid at the feet of Kylie Jenner, who has a well-known preference for dating rappers, and possibly starting rumors about them to generate headlines, writing,
“F*ck it. Let’s talk about it right now. This is what they hate right now. With a passion. Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner’s daughter. Arguably the HOTTEST CHICK ON THE PLANET!! Dated Tyga!! Now dating Travis Scott!! 2 RAP N*GGAS!! I think when Trump says. LETS MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. I think he is saying LETS GET OUR WOMEN BACK!! Cause the Hip Hop Culture has f*cked up the whole sh*t. F*ck it. I’m gonna say it. THE KARDASHIAN CLAN AND THE TWO JENNER DAUGHTERS. Has f*cked up the whole world.”
Well, that explains…precisely nothing. While there are undoubtedly many backwards-thinking bigots who stay up nights worrying about miscegenation, the violence in Charlottesville is about a lot more than that. Gotti deleted the post, but not before being excoriated on social media. With rappers from Kodak Black to Boosie Badazz letting Instagram walk them into the jaws of of social community primed to drag anyone who slips up even a little bit, maybe it’s time for more hip-hop public figures to start hiring social media managers?
I don’t care if he can’t form a coherent argument or that he might be insane, anything that might get the Jenner/Kardashian Klan out of the spotlight is something I’ll endorse.
Let’s get his ideas about Trump next.
The Kardashians are white?
Might as well blame them since people have a hard time with the concept of people being crazy all on their own.