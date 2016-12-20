In what just might be becoming a biennial tradition, J. Cole appeared suddenly this month to release a surprise album to his fans, 4 Your Eyez Only. Despite little to no promotion the album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s albums chart, selling nearly 500,000 equivalent units and giving Cole the third biggest debut of the year and further cementing his status amongst rap’s elite. Cole is set to go “platinum with no features” yet again, quite the accomplishment despite internet snark, and his album sits behind only Beyonce and Drake in first week sales in 2016.
In an era where very few minds change, Cole offered fuel to the fire for both sides of the coin in the great J. Cole debate. Eyez is both relatable, and boring, humanizing and robotic. It’s J. Cole in a nutshell, and as his rabid fanbase continues to support him, he’s continuing to elevate into the upper echelon of stars in the industry despite a clear reluctance to craft radio-ready singles.
Eyez is admirable in it’s quest to forego radio, something Cole struggled with years ago, and ironically that approach has netted him his biggest single yet in “Deja Vu.” Finally landing in Billboard’s Top 10, even that comes with a bit of frustrating repetition from Cole, even if it’s not his fault.
Cole haters still praying for his downfall. Turns out not everyone buys the new BS excuse about, shit being “too lyrical” (Cole ain’t even that lyrical) or “I can’t turn up to [insert song they find “boring” here].” Turns out authenticity still matters and people will support an artist they can relate to. It’s been 7 years since he dropped The Warm Up; If none of his previous albums made you a fan, you need to simply stop checking for dude, because at this point you’ll never get it. Kanye ushered in an era of stadium rap, now that’s what everyone wants. I’m glad there are artists like Cole to give me some simplier sounding tunes.
Foldin Clothes is still a bad song tho, and I say this as someone who didn’t find Wet Dreamz cringy at all. Love the beat, and there’s substance, but it was just a bad execution.
I didn’t like this album on 1st listen but I’ve listened everyday since on my way to work and I genuinely love half the album.
I don’t like foldin clothes, wasn’t a huge fan of false prophets I felt he kinda used it to promote the album under a cloud of rap beef, I hate that tactic.
“It’s the portion of the relationship that you’d never see in a romantic comedy, unless it’s in a hyper speed montage that skips past the mundanity of the everyday relationship to get to the exciting stuff”
This is so perfect and some ppl that live thru rom coms forget this part exists like some rap fans forget this part of rap exists.
All in All it’s another solid album in the books for Jermaine. When I think JCole I think Tim Duncan’s wardrobe or some comfortable house shoes.
it definitely picks up in the 2nd half.
Cole definitely used False Prophets and Everybody dies to promote the album. I really liked 2014, but on this album I kinda saw what his detractors meant all these years a lot of this album is underwhelming, predictable, and, yes, boring. I don’t buy the argument that he isn’t being “boring” he’s just being real. He’s got a good message, great beats, and he seems like a nice guy but he can be very corny and very boring.
The fact that a 14-paragraph review can exist without even touching on the message behind this album is embarrassing…this blog has become a joke
why explain to you what you already understand?
Neighbors easily one of the best songs of 2016 tho.
Repeat status. The way the beat drops alone has me on my funk flex shit replaying the beginning before the first verse even ends
The albums half good for me but the one thing I really like about Cole is that it still sounds like he’s your neighbour and the music was made next door. From the doco, seeing the instruments and shit I thought it would be tastier than the final product but as Athrin said, people find him relevant and his simple but solid style makes people able to connect with the music easier because you don’t have to decypher anything
Honestly I don’t blame Cole for being Cole. I blame his fans for putting him on a pedestal he has no right being on so when u sit through his music u get disappointed. Dude sells off being relatable and likeable that’s it.