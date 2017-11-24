Black Friday may be the day for awesome deals, but Jay-Z has turned it into one of gift-giving as he’s dropped off three new music videos from his prolific and confessional album, 4:44.

The video for “Legacy” features guest stars Susan Sarandon, Ron Perlman, and Jesse Williams and questions the criminal justice system — a topic which Jay himself has tackled in a number of cases, most recently in an op-ed condemning the treatment of Meek Mill — in a short film.

The video for “Marcy Me” centers around a manhunt for a suspected petty criminal, possibly inspired by the story of Kalief Browder, with references to a young black man, armed with a knife, and dressed in a black hoodie.

Meanwhile, Jay’s mother Gloria makes a guest appearance in the video for “Smile” as she does on the album. The visual flashes back to Jay-Z’s youth as he recounts it in his music, with a young Jay beating on the table in a room full of afroed adults having a house party.

The three new visuals join a growing collection of clips from 4:44 which includes “MaNyfaCedGod”, “Moonlight” (with Lakeith Stanfield, Issa Rae, and Jerrod Carmichael), “Bam”, “Kill Jay Z,” “4:44,” and “The Story of O.J..”