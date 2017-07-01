Getty Image

Jay Z has officially returned with his 13th album 4:44, and with his return has come all the fervor that he alway seems to cause whenever he does anything. Fans are elated with the album, a potent mix of old and new that is some of Jay’s most revealing work ever. But one thing has rankled fans so far, the fact that 4:44 didn’t come complete with the song they received the tiniest preview of in one of the album’s trailers, “Adnis.”

The song is named after his father and the preview featured a few bars right in line with everything that’s present on the album, a solemn Jay opening up his closet a little bit more to reveal just one more skeleton. It had fans salivating for the full track and disappointed to the max when it wasn’t on the album. Well, now, according to someone who would know fans may be getting “Adnis” and even a few more goodies.

Jay’s famed engineer Young Guru took to Twitter to address the complains and even divulging more top secret information, saying “Guys calm down Adnis will be on the physical copies.” Before that tweet nothing had been announced about physical copies of 4:44, but surely that will satisfy all of the fans hoping that would come to fruition. Oh, and he added “If you guys act right I may slip a couple other songs on there.. shhh don’t tell jay.”

So, yeah everybody cross your fingers because Jay, No I.D. and Guru seem to have a few more aces up their sleeve.