Jay-Z’s heavy festival schedule this summer was the first sign for many that he had a new album on the way, and that came to fruition in the form of 4:44, and now with the album in stores its time for Jay to start tearing down those festival stages.

Jay’s only European stop of the summer took place on Saturday at VFest in England, and as usual he did not disappoint, putting on a show and wowing the crowd all night. The most touching moment of the show though, came when Jay paid tribute to his former collaborator, the late Chester Bennington. Jay, of course, teamed up with Chester and Linkin Park back in 2004 for their mash up album Collision Course, so he paid homage to Chester by performing the only single from the album “Numb/Encore.” As the beat built up for the performance, Jay asked the crowd “Can I get some lights in here for Chester tonight?”

While for some the collaboration was ill-received, Collision Course debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart at eventually went double platinum, and for Chester it was just one of the many ways he was able to comfortably revel in the realm of hip-hop. Check out footage of Jay’s tribute below.