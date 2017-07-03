If you thought Jay-Z was done dropping jewels after putting out his incredible 13th solo album 4:44, you are sorely mistaken. Today, Hov decided to swing through with a brand new short documentary tied into one of the record’s standout songs. Titled “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.” the eight-minute long clip features appearances by O.J. prosecuting attorney Christopher Darden, as well as Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Trevor Noah, Mahershala Ali. and of course, Jay himself.

“We tend to, as black people, cause we never had anything, which is understandable, we get to a place, and we just thing we separate ourselves from the culture,” Jay says in the film. “Like O.J. would get to a space where he’s like, ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J. Like Tiger Woods would get to a space and think I’m above the culture. And that same person when he’s playing golf, and playing great, you’re protected. When you’re not, they’re gonna put pictures of you drunk driving and like embarrass you. That world will eat you up and spit you out.”

In addition to the new video, Tidal has announced that, as of 4:44 PM Eastern time today, 4:44, will be made available to stream for all TIDAL members courtesy of Sprint. According to Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO, “Response to JAY-Z’s 4:44 has been unbelievable from Sprint and existing TIDAL members who have been able to exclusively stream the album since Friday. Now anyone who joins TIDAL can experience JAY-Z’s innovative new work. Of course, Sprint customers and those who switch to Sprint can continue to enjoy a six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi on us.”

You can watch “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.” in the video embed above.