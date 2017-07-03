Jay-Z Dropped A New Video ‘Footnotes For ‘The Story of O.J.’ Featuring Kendrick Lamar And Chris Rock

#Jay Z
07.03.17 12 mins ago

If you thought Jay-Z was done dropping jewels after putting out his incredible 13th solo album 4:44, you are sorely mistaken. Today, Hov decided to swing through with a brand new short documentary tied into one of the record’s standout songs. Titled “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.” the eight-minute long clip features appearances by O.J. prosecuting attorney Christopher Darden, as well as Chris Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Will Smith, Trevor Noah, Mahershala Ali. and of course, Jay himself.

“We tend to, as black people, cause we never had anything, which is understandable, we get to a place, and we just thing we separate ourselves from the culture,” Jay says in the film. “Like O.J. would get to a space where he’s like, ‘I’m not black, I’m O.J. Like Tiger Woods would get to a space and think I’m above the culture. And that same person when he’s playing golf, and playing great, you’re protected. When you’re not, they’re gonna put pictures of you drunk driving and like embarrass you. That world will eat you up and spit you out.”

In addition to the new video, Tidal has announced that, as of 4:44 PM Eastern time today, 4:44, will be made available to stream for all TIDAL members courtesy of Sprint. According to Marcelo Claure, Sprint CEO, “Response to JAY-Z’s 4:44 has been unbelievable from Sprint and existing TIDAL members who have been able to exclusively stream the album since Friday. Now anyone who joins TIDAL can experience JAY-Z’s innovative new work. Of course, Sprint customers and those who switch to Sprint can continue to enjoy a six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi on us.”

You can watch “Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.” in the video embed above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z
TAGS4:44Jay ZSPRINTtidal

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

Chase Down These Great New Beers For 4th Of July

07.03.17 4 hours ago 15 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 5 hours ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 3 days ago 14 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP