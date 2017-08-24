Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Biggie Small’s life, legacy and work continues to cast a large shadow over the entirety of hip-hop, so it only makes sense that the man would get a super-sized documentary to tell his full story. Next month, on September 4, A&E will air a brand new entry into their Biography series called Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G, that’s set to run for three full hours. To help viewers understand the full weight of his impact, producers secured interviews with the Brooklyn MC’s biggest fans and closest friends, including Jay Z, Nas, 2 Chainz, Mike Will, and T-Pain.

In the trailer for the film, Jay quotes a piece of “Who Shot Ya,” rapping, “I can hear the sweat trickling down your cheek,” before noting that Biggie “Used words that wasn’t typical for the lexicon of hip-hop.” Nas similarly quotes “Who Shot Ya,” pulling the line, “Heartbeat sound like Sasquatch feet,” before big-upping his greatness. “He had more than just rap,” Nas said. “He had the look, he had the presence. To this day, he’s one of the greatest ever to touch the mic. Ever.”

In addition to the aforementioned cast of hip-hop elite, the filmmakers also spoke to some of Biggie’s family, including his mother Voletta Wallace, his widow Faith Evans as well as his ride-or-die Bad Boy business associate Sean “Puff Daddy” Combs.

You can catch a small preview of what’s to come in Biggie: The Life of the Notorious B.I.G above.