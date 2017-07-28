Always stamp the work 🏷I'll explain the rest later… #444 #BetOnYourself A post shared by @vegas_jones on Jul 27, 2017 at 2:33pm PDT

Jay Z is a master businessman. He somehow manipulated the system to sell one million copies of his latest album, the soul-bearing 4:44, before it ever hit store shelves and now he’s getting the perks of an interesting sponsorship for his 4:44 tour this fall. Soon after Hov announced the tour, it surfaced that Puma had entered a partnership with Jay for the tour, and now we finally get a glimpse at the fruits of that relationship thanks to one of Jay’s best friends Emory Jones.

Emory’s Instagram account has long been a treasure trove of Jay Z content, and the latest reveal does not disappoint as he posted a look at the special edition, 4:44 pair of tan, leather Puma Clyde sneakers. He offered no further details on the shoe, saying simply “Always stamp the work I’ll explain the rest later” and moving along.

It’s unclear if these shoes will hit retailers, or be ultra-rare like the sneakers of Jay’s friend turned foe Kanye West, but actually producing the shoes in mass quantities would probably be the best way for Puma to get a return on whatever they’ve invested into Jay’s tour. Of course, Jay did have the Gucci-inspired S. Carter Reebok sneakers way back in 2003, then said to be the fastest selling shoe in Reebok history, and Puma may be looking to duplicate that success. Hopefully we find out before the tour kicks off in October.