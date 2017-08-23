Canadian hip-hop artist Jazz Cartier is best known for his work with record producer Michael Lantz, but I don’t think he’s complaining about receiving beats from one of the biggest American rap producers around, Mike Will Made-It. “Make A Mess,” featuring Ro Ransom — which you can hear above — is actually Jazz’s second collaboration with Mike Will, following last week’s release of “Nobody’s Watching.” The track is as bass-heavy as you’d expect, with a hypnotic siren-like synth lead and those trademark, trunk-rattling Mike Will snares.

Both were released through Red Bull Sound Select, “an accelerator for music artists.” Sound Select uses a global network of artists, sponsors, and venues to boost the profile of up-and-coming artists such as Sampa The Great with projects like their 30 Days In LA festival.

Catie Laffoon/Red Bull

Jazz recently won the Juno award, Canada’s top prize for music (like a Canadian Grammy), for his Hotel Paranoia album, released early last year. He spent the early part of 2017 touring Europe to meet the growing audience demand, and is readying his forthcoming album, Fleurever, due later this year on Capitol Records.

Meanwhile, Mike Will is joining Red Bull in Atlanta this weekend for the Red Bull Culture Clash, a sort of massive, four-way DJ battle inspired by Jamaican sound clash competitions. Hopefully, “Make A Mess” and “Nobody Watching” won’t be the only products of his LA recording session with Jazz Cartier, as the two obviously have great chemistry which has propelled Jazz’s American takeover to a fantastic start.