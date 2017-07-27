Your old favorite — or maybe your new favorite — British soulful synth-pop singer Jessie Ware is back on the scene with a new song highlighting her amazing vocal ability called “Midnight.” Jessie, who appeared on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon back in 2013, is back in the game after the 2014 release of her second album Tough Love that featured a song that Roc Nation’s own, J.Cole, remixed.

Jessie Ware’s name was mentioned among popular British acts such as Adele when her music was in heavy circulation, however she took a break from the music after having a child. In a recent interview with The Fader, she explains how she felt pressured while she was pregnant to make music and produce hits which instead ended up being, what she calls, “really sh*t music.” But after a conversation with a friend of hers, Jessie is back making music the best way she knows how — from her heart — and it sounds incredible.

Her latest release, “Midnight,” is a true love song, and expresses longing and desire for that special person, accepting that what they have “is never going to fade.” Ware’s time away hasn’t put any rust on those pipes, and the track has a very tasteful and simple synth-pop sound. Jessie is to release full album later this year featuring collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Cashmere Cat, and many more. Listen above.