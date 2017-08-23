Joey Badass’ Eclipse Tweets Led To Funny Speculation About His Subsequent Tour Cancelations

08.23.17 1 hour ago

Solo eclipse. | 📸: @baca4149

A post shared by joZif BADMON [💰💰] (@joeybadass) on

Joey Badass has been known as a thoughtful artist who goes against the grain and is respectful of the past — but we’re hoping that didn’t work against him in a major way recently. Amidst all the hubbub about Monday’s solar eclipse, Joey thought to deliver an early morning reminder that our ancestors weren’t equipped with modern eye wear and other technologically advanced means to view the obstructed sun.

What he said is technically true, but sounds like when your parents told you, “we didn’t have the internet” while you’re half-ignoring them and Googling. Hopefully someone in Joey’s camp got the memo to him, or he was just tweeting to tweet, because as one Twitter user noted, his tweet yesterday morning draws a glaring correlation.

