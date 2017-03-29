… A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Last night, Justin Timberlake posted up a picture of himself kicking it with Pharrell and Timbaland that got the Internet talking. Fans of JT are more than well aware that the dynamic duo seated on either side of him are mutually responsible for the bulk of the production on the singer’s work as a solo artist going all the way back to Justified, continuing through FutureSex/LoveSounds up to The 20/20 Experience. The picture, captioned with a simple ellipses didn’t really give anything away, but fueled speculation that we could be hearing some new material from the former NSYNC’er sooner rather than later.

Churning the rumor mill ever higher, Timberlake quote-tweeted his one-time collaborator Danja with a pair of emoji eyeballs after he asked, “What u think u gon get if I’m with Tim in one room… and Pharrell and Chad [Hugo] in another room at the same time on the same project?”

Offering a small preview of what’s in store last year, Pharrell told Variety that “Songwise, I think we’ve got a good solid six that are like, ‘Whoa, what was that? Play that again.’” Meanwhile in the same piece, Justin explained the difference between the two producers. “Tim is a sound junkie,” he said. “The same way Pharrell is a song junkie.”

Around this same time last year, Justin shared another set of shots to his Instragram, showing himself in the studio with both men.

What do you think? Is this all a tease or are we really about to hear some new songs in the near future?