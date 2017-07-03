Kanye Balled Out With 2 Chainz And The UCLA Basketball Team For A Summer Workout

From the looks of it, Kanye West isn’t letting Jay-Z’s shots on 4:44 get him down in the slightest. Actually, Yeezy is looking better over the last week than we’ve seen him in well over a year. In a recent picture shared by both the UCLA men’s basketball team, as well as 2 Chainz, West is seen widely smiling after playing a game in the home of the Bruins. 2 Chainz shared the shot to his Instagram thanking the college for allowing him and Kanye time to play. “Thank you @uclambb for letting me and Ye ball out at the court today.”

UCLA also shared the picture to their social media accounts, saying, “Get Right for the Summer Workout…featuring Kanye West and 2 Chainz.”

The scrimmage with UCLA must have gone down some point this weekend while Kanye and Chainz were living their best dad lives with their families in Los Angeles.

You might think given the shade thrown his way by his former ride or die Jay-Z on the song “Kill Jay-Z” from 4:44 would’ve sent Kanye spiraling back down into a depression, but from the looks of it, Yeezy is getting his own small measure of revenge by living his best life with some friends that have chosen to remain loyal. All I can say is that I’m personally here for it.

