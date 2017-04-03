Lesser Gods

Kanye West is an artist, a designer, a personality, and a cultural icon whose renowned for drawing outside of the lines. In this new book, Color Me Kanye: The Greatest Unauthorized Kanye West Coloring Book of All Time however, you’re probably going to want to stay inside of them.

Coming from Lesser Gods, the book, written by Noah Levenson, and illustrated by Arturo Torres, the same artist behind Shea Serrano’s breakout New York Times bestseller, The Rap Yearbook, Color Me Kanye essentially depicts a day in the life of one of the greatest artistic minds of the 20th Century. The book is as over-the-top and entertaining as the man who inspired it.

Here he is touching the sky on a balloon ride with former President, and fellow Chicagoan Barack Obama.



Lesser Gods

Here he is snapping selfies outside of his spaceship in outer space.



Lesser Gods

And here he is, on the poster for Apocalypse Now 2 along with Chance The Rapper. You’re gonna find a familiar name in the credits section too.

Lesser Gods

Now, you’re probably wondering: how can I win a copy of this incredible coloring book? Well, one of our favorite pages is one below, depicting Yeezy zip-ligning with his Big Brother Jay Z. The page is left blank and we want to see your best captions to the image. Maybe they’re plotting Watch The Throne 2? Maybe they’re on a play date with their kids. Let your imaginations run wild in the comments section below. We’ll pick out favorite by the end of this week.

Lesser Gods

For those that don’t win the contest, Color Me Kanye: The Greatest Unauthorized Kanye West Coloring Book of All Time, comes out on April 11th. You can pre-order here.