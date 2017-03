Def Jam

Last week, Kanye West was caught by the paparazzi stepping out for the night in Los Angeles. Maybe he was going to dinner. Maybe he was hitting a movie. Maybe he was on his way to the studio to work on some new tracks. It doesn’t really matter, because it’s not what he was doing that caught my, and many other people’s attention, it was what he was wearing: a black long sleeve Cradle of Filth shirt.

On Twitter, people were understandably taken aback by the sight.

I swear to Christ if I see hypebeasts wearing Cradle Of Filth shirts cause of Kanye. I will straight lose my shit. pic.twitter.com/jgSH7t2rqZ — YXVNG YXZHIMITZV (@shinigami408) March 15, 2017

Kanye in a Cradle of Filth shirt. So… that's like 60% of my wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/l7DnfNURsz — Todd (@toddef) March 15, 2017