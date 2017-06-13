Never tell a white woman she can’t have something. Unless, apparently, you do it in a nice enough way. This seems to be the primary sentiment being expressed in the clip of an apologetic interview with activist Deray McKesson posted to Youtube during Katy Perry’s weekend-long stream of her daily activities used to promote her latest album, Witness.
“Why can’t I wear my hair that way?” Perry remembers questioning a confidant. However, according to Perry, there is a caveat: “It takes someone to say out of compassion, out of love, this is the origin… not just a clap back. Because your ego just wants to turn from them.”
Sorry, Katy, but I’m not buying it.
This is what you get when culture becomes a commodity: you get people willing to buy it in an effort to stay relevant, and people willing to sell it to the highest bidder.
Not sure who I’m mad at more though…
As someone multi-racial, this cultural appropriation issue is nothing but crap. We are ALL human beings and until we see ourselves as one and stop drawing stupid lines in the sand for no reason but the primitive tribal mindset that has plagued mankind since societies were formed. Hell, most of us have Neanderthal or Devonian blood for goodness sake, we are all diluted mongrels, let’s not eat each other alive please. In unity there is strength.
THANK YOU. 🙌🏻
Taylor Swift with another perfectly engineered blow. Bravo!
yeah, I don’t think anything Perry did was with malice. She was trying to be goofy/fun and was too young/dumb to realize what she was doing was wrong. She’s apologized, and thoughtfully tried to explain where she was coming from and admitted she was wrong. The fact that nobody around her said to her ‘hey, this might not be the best idea’ is a larger issue. Everyone in charge of her video shoots all the way up the record label chain need to apologize too. We can judge her on her actions moving forward but saying she’s not doing enough is a bit ridiculous.
“With that being said, there’s no way that many people being that angry with you shouldn’t make you question whether you’ve actually done something to offend them.”
That’s where the author lost me. You don’t have to do much to get Twitter in a frenzy these days. In today’s society it’s almost like people WANT to be offended…just look at the number of “articles” on here that aren’t much more than compiled screenshots of Twitter telling someone/thing how wrong they are. We see it form movie trailers, tv/movie castings, new music, even album covers! Then again, self-awareness has never been Uproxx’s strong suit so maybe I’m expecting too much.