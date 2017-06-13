Katy Perry’s Apology For Appropriation Wasn’t Good Enough

06.13.17

Getty Image

Never tell a white woman she can’t have something. Unless, apparently, you do it in a nice enough way. This seems to be the primary sentiment being expressed in the clip of an apologetic interview with activist Deray McKesson posted to Youtube during Katy Perry’s weekend-long stream of her daily activities used to promote her latest album, Witness.

“Why can’t I wear my hair that way?” Perry remembers questioning a confidant. However, according to Perry, there is a caveat: “It takes someone to say out of compassion, out of love, this is the origin… not just a clap back. Because your ego just wants to turn from them.”

Sorry, Katy, but I’m not buying it.

