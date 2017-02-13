Isidore, The Non-Profit Helping Ex-Cons Find Work | UPROXX Reports

Chance The Rapper Shares Kendrick Lamar’s Congratulatory Text For Those Grammy Wins

#Grammys 2017 #Kendrick Lamar
john-gotty
Managing Hip-Hop Editor
02.13.17

Getty Image

Chance The Rapper had plenty of reasons to smile after his big wins at Sunday night’s Grammys. The young Chicago MC took home awards for three Grammys — his first ones ever — for best new artist, rap album and rap performance. With a night like that, it was only right that his peers congratulate him and they did, beginning with Drake on Sunday night, followed by fellow Grammy Kendrick Lamar.

On his Instagram, Chance shared a text message he received from Kendrick. “Congrats bro. God is moving,” Lamar wrote, signing off as “kdot.” It’s like one industry outsider congratulating another for helping to make that breakthrough for other artists who flow in the same vein.

Big Brother 💯💯 @kendricklamar

A photo posted by Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) on

It’s also a lot more positive than the vibe of another text Kendrick sent on Sunday to Terrence “Punch” Henderson, co-president of Top Dawg Entertainment, after Adele was awarded Album of the Year for her 25 album, instead of Queen Bey for Lemonade in what was considered one of the bigger upsets of the evening. “Punch” tweeted, “I just spoke to kdot. He’s really up set about the Queen B not getting her album of the year trophy.”

It’s no Kanye upstaging Beck back in 2015, but nobody wants to imagine a fiery Lamar unloading on the industry with a genre-spanning “Control” redux.

TOPICS#Grammys 2017#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSCHANCE THE RAPPERGRAMMYSGrammys 2017Kendrick Lamar
Author Profile Picture
Living every kid's dream when it comes participating in conversations on hip-hop culture and sneakers.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP