Kendrick Lamar won 2017, releasing one of the best albums of the year and just all around flourishing anytime he popped up. With a whole host of Grammy nominations he’s set to start 2018 off with a bang as well, and with TDE busy on Thursday with their 4th annual Christmas Concert and Toy Drive, they weren’t about to let the day go buy without something new from their prized jewel. Coupled with the release of SZA’s long-awaited “The Weekend” video, TDE shocked everybody with a new visual from Kendrick for his lush DAMN cut “Love.”

Even eight months after its release, “Love,” still has plenty of replay value, with the sunny production, the radiant chorus and Kendrick weaving a tale of love so strong he even spits his label boss Top Dawg to make his way back to it. It’s a song that not only fits the overarching theme of DAMNm, but is capable of existing on its own as an addictive, beautiful song of its own.

The video sees Kendrick going through all of the ups and downs of a relationship and calmly avoiding the temptation of women from each and every shade and aesthetic while he waits to get back to his true love. Kenny also slyly reveals he’s going to be on the Black Panther soundtrack if you don’t blink, as the video makes for a worthy addition to his cachet of stunning visuals from DAMN.