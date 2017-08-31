Kendrick Lamar is an insanely talented rapper. His creativity extends to the very construction of his albums, and he’s well-known as one of rap’s most electrifying entertainers onstage.
With that being said, although Kung-Fu Kenny deserves all of the accolades and superlatives being piled onto him like a spoiled kid’s presents at Christmas, there’s a dark side to being so well-beloved and magnified.
Simply put, the more perfect you’re perceived to be, the more any flaw at all stands out. Think about a near-flawless diamond with the tiniest chip reducing its value, or how a pothole in a smooth stretch of fresh asphalt feels like driving over a landmine — that’s what I’m talking about here.
In the case of our boy Kendrick, for all of his technical wizardry, he’s had one bad habit he just can’t seem to kick. By the way, yes, I do recognize that this is nit-picky in the extreme, but that’s just how the game is played. It’s only because Kendrick is so damn good at rapping that this tendency sticks out like a hitchhiker’s sore thumb.
The thing that Kendrick does that chips away at his near-flawless delivery is this: Every once in a while, he’ll attempt to use a multi-syllabic rhyme scheme, but forget to make it make sense. Now, I have absolutely no qualms about free association, stream-of-consciousness rhymes, where each line may not necessarily follow the same line of thought. I’m talking about lines where the actually meaning gets lost in translation due to forcing a needlessly complex rhyme or filler word into the equation just because it sounds nice.
Three things wrong with him:
1). His nasal voice.
2). Can’t parse his lyrics without a cheat sheet.
3). His stupid rhymes.
Whoa. And people said I’M mad. LOL
So who is dope to you? I’m sure Aaron could discredit them as well. You’re talking some lame shit. Throughout all music history unique voices have sold records, who’s not nasally in you’re opinion?
Slow news day over at Real Talk so let’s dissect Kendrick line-by-line…god forbid we take this same approach with the writer’s own favorite (mumble) rappers…
Who are my favorite rappers? Please, I’d like to know.
I like this piece. It’s very smart. Well done.
Also, Aaron, can I ask: My fav song by K-Dot is “i” — are there better cuts with that same “lightness” that I’m missing out on?
His brighter songs are usually features with other people. He’s kinda got a dark personality in general. “Thanksgiving” and “I Wanna Be Heard” off the Kendrick Lamar EP were probably the last time he really made cheerful music for himself. “Real” off GKMC is light for that album, too.
Slow news day indeed. So you need to find dust on a diamond?.?….to enjoy one of the best. Oh it’s just to write your conjecture on one of the best. I got it, but opinions are like assholes, caved in at best. Prolapsed until your pink goes with your dress, confess when you woke up today you said “Daddy I want to impress!!!” Bend over til your tibia and fibia match ya chest. 10 dollar words bitch
Def written for Aaron Williams P.S.
Fuck tiny dancer. Show use your SoundCloud, get loud then bow down whilst I take you to brown town. A trip on the Hershey highway, but hey tiny dancer no shame in what you just call Friday.
A lot of these lines actually make sense. Blacker the berry is a reference to “hood politics” which is 3 songs before it on the album where he mentions him and snoop being the only ones on the west coast that can press the button and start a coast beef. Pressing the button so you know you should know his caution in how he responds. The treason line… You recognize your false achievements and recognize that you have been lying to yourself & therefore betrayed yourself. The lines off untitled aren’t even 1 bar they’re 2 separate bars. “I swear I seen it vividly” is connected to the bar before it and the moniker line is a bible reference connected to the next line after. This article was just made to be made & doesn’t have anything behind it other than ” these lines didn’t make sense to me”
Deputydog got it right, why fight all the bullshit trap rappers right? Lettem get in your mind and in ya kids, havin ya young ones on “I wanna be like him” naw that’s all good let’s throw stones for fun clicks at best. Me and Deputy out put you bitch motherfuckers to rest.