Kendrick Lamar will be performing at the VMAs, in the midst of a banner year that included dropping his third platinum-selling album, DAMN., and scoring his first number-one hit single, “Humble,” earning a spot on “Best Albums Of The Year” lists before the halfway mark of 2017, and taking DAMN. on an epic tour that included an unforgettable LA reunion of his Black Hippy/TDE crew. In fact, every single song on DAMN. entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with none of the songs going anywhere below the 70th position on the chart.

The announcement that he will be performing at the VMAs on August 27 is the perfect capper to one of the best year’s of Kung Fu Kenny’s career thus far. He also happens to be up for more awards than anyone else at they year’s ceremony as well with eight nominations total, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for “Humble.” If everything breaks his way, the event could come off as a nationally televised coronation event.

Kendrick last performed at the VMAs in 2013 in Brooklyn, alongside 2 Chainz, Miley Cyrus, and Robin Thicke. Other performers that have been announced for the 2017 VMAs are Miley Cyrus, The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. Kendrick’s mom will likely be sending him more emoji-filled texts filled with praise, as Kendrick’s television performances have set social media on fire. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with.