For a couple that has been dogged by rumors constantly, Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish have seemed to persevere through it all and remain a happy and healthy couple. Such is life for a famous Hollywood couple as they traverse through fame together. But apparently, the last wave of rumors proved true, and one bout of infidelity turned into an extortion attempt, Kevin took to Instagram to publicly apologize to Eniko — who is pregnant — and his children for his transgressions.

Kevin posted a video on Instagram on Saturday night, captioning the clip “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.” In the video the 38-year-old comedian apologizes and mentions that he has already apologized to his wife and kids privately.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back, and because of that I should make smart decisions,” Kevin said. “And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.”