The Kanye Song You Never Heard That Predicts His Breakdown

Kid Cudi’s ‘Tonight Show’ Performance Is A One-Man Mannequin Challenge

02.09.17 19 mins ago

Kid Cudi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 8 to play “Kitchen” off of his most recent album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. As you might expect from Cudi at this point, it was a little strange.

Backed by a full string section and shin-deep in fog, Cudi barely moved for the entirety of the song. He sang, moaned and hummed his way through the track without so much as a step away from the microphone. And his sunglasses made it even harder to read what was going through his head during the late-night performance. Check it out up top.

While the album was a bit of a dud, it’s good to see Cudi out and performing again after the year he’s had. After he got into a feud with his former mentor, the rapper checked himself into rehab in 2016 due to suicidal urges and depression — and subsequently got bullied by Drake.

However, things are looking up for Cudi. Other than this performance, he appears to have patched things up with Kanye West. West — in a rare move — apologized for his words with Cudi and even had a Los Angeles crowd sing in his honor during a stop on the Saint Pablo tour.

TAGSkid cudiTHE TONIGHT SHOW

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP