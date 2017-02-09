Kid Cudi’s ‘Tonight Show’ Performance Is A One-Man Mannequin Challenge

Kid Cudi stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 8 to play “Kitchen” off of his most recent album Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’. As you might expect from Cudi at this point, it was a little strange.

Backed by a full string section and shin-deep in fog, Cudi barely moved for the entirety of the song. He sang, moaned and hummed his way through the track without so much as a step away from the microphone. And his sunglasses made it even harder to read what was going through his head during the late-night performance. Check it out up top.

While the album was a bit of a dud, it’s good to see Cudi out and performing again after the year he’s had. After he got into a feud with his former mentor, the rapper checked himself into rehab in 2016 due to suicidal urges and depression — and subsequently got bullied by Drake.

However, things are looking up for Cudi. Other than this performance, he appears to have patched things up with Kanye West. West — in a rare move — apologized for his words with Cudi and even had a Los Angeles crowd sing in his honor during a stop on the Saint Pablo tour.