Killer Mike Calls On Black America To Be More Independent In A Fiery Instagram Post

#Gun Control #Run the Jewels
11.17.17 1 hour ago

For all my Negus, Niggas and #NAAGA’s (National African American Gun Association). #BeIndependent #DoForSelf #5GunsPerHousehold #ShotGun #2Rifles (1 boot action 1 semi) #SemiAutoHandGun #Revolver learn to use them effectively from home defense, Hunting, Outside home defense & protection@of freedom and liberty if need be. Do not however ask your “oppressors” or a “government” that supports “white supremacy” to protect your black ass. I’m sorry it just don’t work that way. So either the “system” is fair and y’all just liars and lazy or you are oppressed and any oppressed people willing to give up the right to be “free” in order to be “safe” under such said “Oppression” will never have safety or Freedom. #DontBeAFoolForThatFuckShit

A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on

Killer Mike has never been one to hold his tongue, especially when it comes to social issues. He was knee-deep in the 2016 election, as one of hip-hop’s primary supporters of Bernie Sanders. He told Twitter – and the rest of the world – that there’s nothing wrong with punching a Nazi after Richard Spencer got hit because he’s “pro violence against enemies of this Republic,” noting that Spencer’s ilk is on he and his Grandfather’s “f*ck up on sight list.” Nobody was punched at the anti-Confederate march he led in August, though Mike Pence’s supporters might have felt like they got punched after he went in on the Vice President for leaving an NFL game because of National Anthem demonstrations.

The recently deceased writer Chinua Achebe noted that, “one of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised,” and Mike passes that test with extra credit. The Run The Jewels rapper recently took to Instagram to implore Black America to strive for the same. Mike called out what he perceived to be hypocrisy by Black Americans who call out “white supremacy” and “oppressors” but expect to be protected by them.

“Either the ‘system’ is fair and y’all just liars and lazy or you are oppressed,” Mike said in the caption of his fiery post. “The government won’t feed us,” Mike said in a mocking tone, “but you won’t learn how to grow food…’our neighborhoods our rampant with crime’…but you won’t support Black businesses to hire Black kids, [and] you won’t patrol your own neighborhoods.”

Mike’s disdain for what he perceives as the lack of action by Black Americans can be summed up with his veritable thesis: “If you’re as independent as you claim to be, do some s*it independent people do. Learn how to do something besides sit on the internet and back agendas that are given to you by political parties.”

He advocated for Black people to learn how to be self-sufficient, and more controversially to not advocate for gun control, but to learn how to defend ourselves and join second amendment-protecting lobby groups.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Run the Jewels
TAGSgun controlKiller MikeRUN THE JEWELS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP