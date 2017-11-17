Killer Mike has never been one to hold his tongue, especially when it comes to social issues. He was knee-deep in the 2016 election, as one of hip-hop’s primary supporters of Bernie Sanders. He told Twitter – and the rest of the world – that there’s nothing wrong with punching a Nazi after Richard Spencer got hit because he’s “pro violence against enemies of this Republic,” noting that Spencer’s ilk is on he and his Grandfather’s “f*ck up on sight list.” Nobody was punched at the anti-Confederate march he led in August, though Mike Pence’s supporters might have felt like they got punched after he went in on the Vice President for leaving an NFL game because of National Anthem demonstrations.

The recently deceased writer Chinua Achebe noted that, “one of the truest tests of integrity is its blunt refusal to be compromised,” and Mike passes that test with extra credit. The Run The Jewels rapper recently took to Instagram to implore Black America to strive for the same. Mike called out what he perceived to be hypocrisy by Black Americans who call out “white supremacy” and “oppressors” but expect to be protected by them.

“Either the ‘system’ is fair and y’all just liars and lazy or you are oppressed,” Mike said in the caption of his fiery post. “The government won’t feed us,” Mike said in a mocking tone, “but you won’t learn how to grow food…’our neighborhoods our rampant with crime’…but you won’t support Black businesses to hire Black kids, [and] you won’t patrol your own neighborhoods.”

Mike’s disdain for what he perceives as the lack of action by Black Americans can be summed up with his veritable thesis: “If you’re as independent as you claim to be, do some s*it independent people do. Learn how to do something besides sit on the internet and back agendas that are given to you by political parties.”

He advocated for Black people to learn how to be self-sufficient, and more controversially to not advocate for gun control, but to learn how to defend ourselves and join second amendment-protecting lobby groups.