Killer Mike Mourns The Death Of His Mother: ‘My God is A Black Woman’

06.22.17 50 mins ago

Killer Mike’s mother has passed away, per an Instagram post from the Run The Jewels rapper. The cause of death is still unknown, but he’s shared some heartfelt words about his mother, here’s what he caption the post first announcing the news:

“My mother has transitioned to be with our ancestors. All those who believe as I do know energy cannot be destroyed only transformed. I pray she is with our elders in someway and that peace and harmony follow them wherever their souls may roam. I love u Denise with all my heart and soul i do! Your children are successful, your house is in order. Your legacy is intact. You are the reason I know with no doubt in my heart My God is A Black Woman. Goodbye Mom. Salutes “Mama Niecy”. #Happy420foreverBaby!”

And he posted another photo of his family with a longer note:

TAGSKiller MikeRUN THE JEWELS

