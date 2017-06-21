Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Have Reportedly Hired A Surrogate To Try To Have A Third Kid

06.21.17

Anyone who’s watched even a single episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this last season knows that a major plot point was Kim’s interest in finding a surrogate so that she could have another child with her husband Kanye West. Kim even went so far as to ask her sister Khloe if she was interested in doing it. Anyway, according to TMZ, it turns out that all the talk and intrigue on the show was for real, and Kimye have indeed just locked down a surrogate to help grow their family.

Kim and Kanye are said to have agreed to terms with an agency to pay $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments, with an $5,000 thrown in for each additional kid. The terms also dictate that if the surrogate loses reproductive organs, she gets an extra $4,000. Kim and Kanye are also said to be required to deposit $68,850 with the agency.

There are also a number of things the surrogate is not allowed to do, all the normal stuff you’d imagine, like, no drinking, no smoking, but also some more interesting things like she can’t use hot tubs or saunas, or handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day or eat raw fish.

We’d like to wish Kim and Kanye all the luck in the world on their quest to expand their family.

