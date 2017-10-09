Kodak Black Has Been Indicted For Sexually Assaulting A Minor

10.09.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

For the past year and some change, Kodak Black has been in a constant rotation of going to jail, getting released from jail and going back to jail. Most of his issues were due to minor crimes and he was never expected to do any lengthy time in prison, but one crime has hung over his head since late last year and now it’s come to a head as Kodak has been indicted on sexual assault charges in South Carolina.

The charges stem from an alleged incident at a Comfort Inn and Suites after Kodak — real name Dieuson Octave — performed at a nightclub in the city. It was there he allegedly assaulted a teenage girl, and when the warrant was released to the public last year it painted a grisly picture of the assault, which included Octave allegedly biting and forcing himself on the girl despite her saying “no” several times and her continued pleas to stop. The victim later reported the incident to her school nurse and was eventually examined with a sexual assault kit and her injuries were confirmed.

According to WPDE in Florence, Octave was indicted on charges of first degree criminal sexual conduct, and if convicted he faces up to 30 years in prison.

