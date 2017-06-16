Thanks To LeBron And Jay Z, Tee Grizzley Is Having The Greatest Day Ever

#Jay Z #LeBron James
Contributing Writer
06.15.17

If you know who Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley it’s likely because you’ve heard the beat drop on “First Day Out,” lost your mind and immediately proceeded to find the song and the rapper responsible for that surge of energy you felt. If not, that rock you’ve been living under must be mighty uncomfortable because Tee Grizzley has been everywhere as of late.

He’s having an incredible year, his mixtape My Moment is one of the best rap releases of the year and his star has grown exponentially thanks to “First Day Out” and “From The D To The A” with fellow breakout star Lil Yachty. What happened to Grizzley today may have topped all of that in just a few hours because out of nowhere the best basketball player in the world and the best rapper of all-time decided to shout him out in their own separate ways.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jay Z#LeBron James
TAGSJay ZLeBron JamesTee Grizzley

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 2 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

Phoenix’s Sun-Kissed ‘Ti Amo’ Is Necessary Pop Escapism For Summer 2017

06.09.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

Here Are The Unmissable Country Albums From 2017 So Far

06.09.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

Katy Perry Officially Makes Her Return With The Release Of ‘Witness’

06.09.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

Steven Hyden’s Favorite Albums Of 2017 So Far, Plus His Top Five Sleeper Records

06.08.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP