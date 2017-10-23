Facebook

When Rolling Loud took their now-traveling festival to the Bay Area they were surely expecting fireworks, with all the pyrotechnics they had outfitted on their stages, but they got fireworks of a whole other type when affiliates of A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and PNB Rock jumped Lil B on Saturday. The dustup was allegedly over a few words The Based God had for A Boogie, but now, after an outpouring of support for Lil B, the beef is squashed.

Both artist took to Twitter to confirm that they’d talked over the phone, thanks to Kilo Curt from Mac Dre’s Thizz Entertainment. “Don of Bay Area put us on phone together east coast west we united,” Lil B said in a tweet, followed by A Boogie saying “(shoutout) the west coast for the communication. Not too many people got it in them to forgive that easy, as a man I gotta respect that.”

shouts out to a boogie kilo Kurt/ Lil kilo Thizz entertainment don of Bay Area put us on phone together east coast west we united – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 23, 2017

s.o the west coast for the communication. Not too many people got it in them to forgive that easy, as a man I gotta respect that 💯 https://t.co/xOYaNskqwf — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) October 23, 2017

It’s not clear if PNB was a part of those discussions, or if he has let bygones be bygones, but Lil B clearly didn’t want to extend the feud any further after he went on stage immediately following the incident to explain the situation. PNB was ultimately dropped from the show and replaced by Kreayshawn.