Long Island rapper Lil Peep, born Gustav Ahr, was gaining traction online for buzzing songs like “Benz Truck” and “The Way I See Things” and now he’s suddenly passed away. His manager confirmed his passing on Instagram, with Internet rumors calling the cause of death a drug overdose.
“I’m completely heart broken and lost right now. I can’t even feel it’s not real,” Peep’s manager Mikey Cortez said on Instagram. “I love you and I’ll miss you always. One of the realest. Please someone tell me this isn’t real.”
Lil Peep was just 21 years old.
Join The Discussion: Log In With