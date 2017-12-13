Lil Peep’s Producer Says A Posthumous ‘Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2’ Album Will Be Released

12.13.17 40 mins ago

Getty Image

Lil Peep’s surprising death at just 21 years old ended the up-and-comer’s career as it was just getting started, and it also left a cliffhanger at the end of his discography. The title of his last album, Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 1, certainly implies that there was supposed to be more to come, and now, Peep’s producer Smokeasac says that the follow-up to his debut studio album will be released, and that it’s just a matter of when.

Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2: If you want it to drop, RT this,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “Peep is not done… he’s just getting started. Part 2 exists and we have more. It will come out when the time is right, when Peep’s family approves. Just know it exists. Be patient for Gus.”

Around The Web

TAGSLil Peep

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 2 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP