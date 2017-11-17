Lil Uzi Vert Pays Tribute To Lil Peep: ‘I Don’t Fault You’

#Drugs
Hip-Hop Editor
11.16.17

Getty Image

From what we know about Lil Peep from his short run of popularity before his untimely death last night, he wasn’t exactly looking for absolution for his near-constant adulation of Xanax use, but he received it anyway from a not-entirely-unexpected source. Lil Uzi Vert took to Twitter to express his regret over Peep’s death and his addiction, paying a poignant tribute to an artist who was, at least, his spiritual brother and fellow “emo rapper.”

“We Would love 2 stop …..” he wrote, “But Do You Really Care Cause We Been On Xanax All Fucking Year.” He then said a goodbye and offered a message of understanding and commiseration, “Rip Buddy I 100% Understand and I Don’t Fault U.”

Rap’s (and by extension, the larger hip-hop culture that includes musicians, artists, and other entertainers) current fascination with prescription medication as pastime has been discussed at length, but Peep’s death continues to highlight the fact that those discussions have made little headway into a workable preventative strategy that will keep kids from ever risking addiction in the first place.

From Russ’s sternly-worded t-shirt to several anti-drug PSAs being headed up by prominent up-and-comers in the hip-hop world, plenty are doing as much as they can to curb the tide of America’s unfortunate opiate crisis, but for at least one troubled young man, help was too late in coming. Hopefully, Lil Peep can serve as much more than a tragic figure or a canary in a mineshaft and become a rallying point that galvanizes real efforts to combat this disturbing trend in both hip-hop and the greater mainstream culture that often takes its cues from rap.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drugs
TAGSDRUGSLil PeepLil Uzi VertXANAX

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP