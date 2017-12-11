Getty Image

The first and biggest beneficiary of the Grammys decision to honor streaming music on their platform was of course, Chance The Rapper, who claimed three Grammys at this year’s ceremony. But Chance wasn’t the only winner in the landmark switch, Lil Uzi Vert, one of Soundcloud’s foremost stars has also received plenty of rub from the legitimization of the platform, this year earning two Grammy nominations himself, including one for the coveted Best New Artist award.

Uzi’s Soundcloud dominance surely played a part in his recognition from the recording academy, and thanks to his new album Luv Is Rage 2, Uzi reigned supreme again this year on Soundcloud, as the streaming site announced today that the album was their most streamed album of 2017. The news came with the release of Soundcloud’s annual top charts release, which this year was expanded to 17 categories, meant to “touch every corner of the SoundCloud ecosystem, from hip-hop, pop, dance and rock, to what’s new, now and next in music culture.”

Uzi won’t the site’s foremost distinction, but others like Ed Sheeran, SZA, Kehlani, Logic, Post Malone and Travis Scott earned nods in other categories as well. “From Grammy wins and Grammy nominations, to topping the charts, 2017 has been a big year for artists on SoundCloud,” they said in the release. Uzi also took the win for Top Rap/Hip-hop Track with “XO Tour Llif3,” capping off another banner year on the platform for himself and giving a whole new definition to the phrase “Soundcloud rapper.”