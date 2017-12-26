Lil Wayne’s Christmas Day ‘Dedication 6’ Mixtape Includes Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, And Post Malone Samples

12.26.17

Lil Wayne’s Dedication mixtape series has had an annual release off-and-on since 2005, and it always serves as a fun summary of the year in hip-hop, since Wayne heavily samples the year’s biggest hip-hop tracks. Now he’s back with Dedication 6, his first Dedication mixtape since 2013 and his first release of new material (excluding this year’s T-Wayne, which was recorded in 2009) since 2015’s No Ceilings 2.

The mixtape, which was released on Christmas day, doesn’t deliver on the rumor that Drake would be involved, but there’s still plenty to like here. There are samples from Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, and others, and a guest appearance from Nicki Minaj. Although Kanye West isn’t involved with the project, he gets a tip of the hat in the title of the closing track, “Yeezy Sneakers.”

Listen to the mixtape and check out the tracklist below, and download Dedication 6 here.

