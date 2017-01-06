Getty Image

Remember that whole idea about Lil Wayne possibly releasing three full projects this year? Well, add at least one or two more to the count, according to Mack Maine.

The Young Money president spoke with Revolt recently and revealed the label has a lot lined up for 2017, including plans for Weezy, Drake, Nicki Minaj and other members of the roster. That would be a huge swing from last year, where Drake’s Views was the only project released by the label.

“We wanna get that Carter V out,” Mack said, making him the third one out of the YMCMB camp to mention the likelihood of the album finally escaping the label limbo. Birdman and Lil Wayne have both spoken on the LP releasing this week as well with the former saying it was “definitely coming out.”

But, that’s not all. According to Mack, there’s more Weezy material locked and loaded. “Wayne also has a dope project called Velvet,” he said. “We want to get that out.” While he didn’t share any further details about the project, he went on to share that Wayne’s name will be attached to a collaborative project as well. “We also have L.A.T. which is Wayne, Gutta and HoodyBaby. They going bananas.”

Of course, Mack mentioned that Drake’s releasing More Life soon, which we already knew about. But he also confirmed that Nicki Minaj’s has been in the lab prepping new material. “Nicki got some features that — I’ve been in the studio with her lately — that she’s just killing,” he said. “She also gonna be working on her solo project and she’s dropping.”

He continued, “We got some shit in the chamber for y’all man. We gonna be all over your radio, all over your TV screen. If you got any problems with us, you not gonna be able to avoid us.”