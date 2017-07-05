CTE/Def Jam

Not sure if he’s mentioned it all before, but popular recording artist Drake is a Canadian. What’s that? He mentions it hourly as if he’s required to do so by law? Fair enough. Well, there’s no reason why he can’t hoser it up an extra notch and pop by The Handmaid’s Tale for a lil’ bit. Fellow Canuck icon Margaret Atwood says she’d be more than happy to have the Degrassi alum make a cameo.

The subject came up during a Boston Review chat between Atwood and Junot Díaz. that also touched on non-Drake fare too. Díaz suggested that Canada had two unique global superstars in Atwood and Drake. Heck, he reckons they could do lovely things as a maple-glazed unit. Atwood notes they’ve never met before.

“I haven’t met Drake, but I have of course met people who have met Drake,” she explained. “But you have to realize how o-l-d I am. I’m not likely to go to the same parties. Or many parties at all, to be frank.”

Atwood, who serves as a supervising producer on the TV adaptation, thinks it would swell if Drake entered the grim, hanged corpse rich world of The Handmaid’s Tale for a tiny little spell. In fact, she even has an idea of where he might be a good fit.

“Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?” she mused. “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”

Toronto would go berserk for a Drake cameo, but it’d take a hell of a lot to top Atwood’s cameo in the Hulu series. Who knows? Maybe he and Snow could run a curling rink just outside of Little America. Just an idea.

(Via Boston Review)