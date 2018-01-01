Mariah Carey Killed Her Latest New Year’s Eve Performance And Demanded Some Hot Tea For Her Troubles

Contributing Writer
01.01.18

Mariah Carey was back at it, looking to redeem herself for her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance last year. After a lip-synching snafu which demanded some awesomely snappy responses from the diva herself, she signed up for another performance with the world watching, in an effort to rectify last year’s debacle and flex her legenadary vocal chords. Well, Mariah did that and then some on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, and even flashed some of her infamous diva tendencies in the process.

In a shimmering, crystal covered gown, Mariah belted out some of her biggest hits and delivered an impressive vocal performance to remind the world she is still an all-time talent. After a glowing performance of “So Faithfully,” she demanded some hot tea, then glowered when it wasn’t delivered as she demanded. “We’ll just have to rough it,” she chirped before getting into her next song. “I’m gonna be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

