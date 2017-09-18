Metro Boomin And Travis Scott’s Woozy Banger ‘Blue Pill’ Teases A ‘Days After’ Collaboration

09.18.17 13 mins ago

As a birthday present from himself to his fans, Atlanta trap producer Metro Boomin dropped a new single “Blue Pill,” featuring hip-hop fire-starter Travis Scott. It’s the first one-to-one collaboration between the duo since Travis’ 2015 LP, Rodeo, which featured four songs produced by Metro, which included “Wasted” and “Nightcrawler.”

On Sunday (September 17), Metro tweeted out the Soundcloud link to his and Travis’ latest jam, along with the caption “A GIFT ON MY BIRTHDAY FROM ME TO YOU – CEO.” He followed up by noting that it had been some time since the pair’s last collaboration, along with a tease of more music to come, writing, “Took a few years off but we back. #daysafter.”

“Days After” would appear to be a reference to Travis’ Days Before Rodeo, the free mixtape released ahead of the debut of his first major project in Rodeo. Metro appeared on four songs there as well, including “Skyfall,” “Mamacita,” and “Basement.”

Travis has been releasing music on his own as well, including three tracks in May, while on tour for Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight with his giant, mechanical bird, while Metro has been recording with Drake, being outlasted in the studio by Gucci Mane, and popping up at Red Bull’s Culture Clash in Atlanta to rep for Disturbing London in defiance of hometown alliance Ear Drummers.

Around The Web

TAGSMetro BoominTravis Scott

What Unites Us

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 3 days ago 8 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 6 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP