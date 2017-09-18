As a birthday present from himself to his fans, Atlanta trap producer Metro Boomin dropped a new single “Blue Pill,” featuring hip-hop fire-starter Travis Scott. It’s the first one-to-one collaboration between the duo since Travis’ 2015 LP, Rodeo, which featured four songs produced by Metro, which included “Wasted” and “Nightcrawler.”

On Sunday (September 17), Metro tweeted out the Soundcloud link to his and Travis’ latest jam, along with the caption “A GIFT ON MY BIRTHDAY FROM ME TO YOU – CEO.” He followed up by noting that it had been some time since the pair’s last collaboration, along with a tease of more music to come, writing, “Took a few years off but we back. #daysafter.”

took a few years off but we back. #daysafter https://t.co/tcWIinSeK4 — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) September 17, 2017

“Days After” would appear to be a reference to Travis’ Days Before Rodeo, the free mixtape released ahead of the debut of his first major project in Rodeo. Metro appeared on four songs there as well, including “Skyfall,” “Mamacita,” and “Basement.”

Travis has been releasing music on his own as well, including three tracks in May, while on tour for Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight with his giant, mechanical bird, while Metro has been recording with Drake, being outlasted in the studio by Gucci Mane, and popping up at Red Bull’s Culture Clash in Atlanta to rep for Disturbing London in defiance of hometown alliance Ear Drummers.