Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s been much discussion about Migos’ “Motorsport” track — one of the best rap songs of the year — from its conception to verse changes to tension between the two lead ladies on the track, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. The star-studded song was initially thought to be a single from the upcoming Culture 2, but now we’re not sure. What’s known now is that the trap burner has a music video, and it’s as flashy as you’d expect from a combination of Migos, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

The futuristic video is predominantly shot with what else but fine motors in the background, from a red sportscar that Cardi B leans on for her hyper verse to the milky white one behind Nicki as she asserts her dominance and dances on the floor.

There have been whispers of strife between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B that are still rather baseless, so it’s worth noting that the two women didn’t appear in a scene together — not even when Nicki was driving her car. A Migos member, likely Quavo, rode shotgun. Perhaps the video was shot in different areas, but it would have been a cool gesture of solidarity – and squashing the rumors — to see the women wil’ out together. In the meantime though, we can look forward to new albums from all three acts heading into 2018.

You’ll need an Apple Music subscription to check out the “Motorsport” video here, but in the meantime you can also check out a behind the scenes clip above for a taste of the action.