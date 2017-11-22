Migos And Lil Yachty Are Both Ringing In 2018 With New Music

Hip-Hop Editor
11.22.17

Getty Image

Today, the New York Times published reporter Joe Coscarelli’s fascinating profile of Atlanta indie rap label Quality Control, where QC’s founders Pee and Coach confirm that the label’s marquee artists Migos and Lil Yachty are planning on releasing follow-ups to their successful 2017 projects, Culture and Teenage Emotions.

For Yachty, there are actually two projects lined up: A joint project with teen sensation Lil Pump, which is due on the first of the year, according to Yachty’s promises on Twitter, and the sequel to his popular Lil Boat mixtape, titled Lil Boat 2, at the end of December.

Meanwhile, MIgos has been prepping the release of Culture 2 after a tumultuous recording period that included rumors of Quavo losing the hard drive with all the files for the album on it, claims which Quavo himself has denied.

Before all those projects, though, Quality Control will be releasing a compilation to highlight some of the other acts on their ever-expanding roster titled Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets, Volume 1, featuring guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black and Cardi B, on December 8.

The profile also mentions possible plans to air Cardi B and Offset’s impending nuptials, expanding Lil Yachty’s deal with Nautica, and a possible feature film QC plans to produce alongside Queen Latifah.

Around The Web

TAGSCulture 2lil boat 2Lil PumpLil YachtyMigosQuality Control

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP