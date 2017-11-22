Getty Image

Today, the New York Times published reporter Joe Coscarelli’s fascinating profile of Atlanta indie rap label Quality Control, where QC’s founders Pee and Coach confirm that the label’s marquee artists Migos and Lil Yachty are planning on releasing follow-ups to their successful 2017 projects, Culture and Teenage Emotions.

For Yachty, there are actually two projects lined up: A joint project with teen sensation Lil Pump, which is due on the first of the year, according to Yachty’s promises on Twitter, and the sequel to his popular Lil Boat mixtape, titled Lil Boat 2, at the end of December.

First Of The Year, We Promise 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/Q1GtiuE5yu — king of the youth (@lilyachty) November 12, 2017

Meanwhile, MIgos has been prepping the release of Culture 2 after a tumultuous recording period that included rumors of Quavo losing the hard drive with all the files for the album on it, claims which Quavo himself has denied.

Before all those projects, though, Quality Control will be releasing a compilation to highlight some of the other acts on their ever-expanding roster titled Quality Control Presents: Control The Streets, Volume 1, featuring guest appearances from Nicki Minaj, Kodak Black and Cardi B, on December 8.

The profile also mentions possible plans to air Cardi B and Offset’s impending nuptials, expanding Lil Yachty’s deal with Nautica, and a possible feature film QC plans to produce alongside Queen Latifah.