Even with all their recent success, Migos are not falling victim of taking themselves too seriously. The Atlanta trio stopped The Cruz Show on Los Angeles’ Power 106 for an interview and decided to take part in the show’s running challenge where artists are tasked with making a song out of the children’s book Llama Llama Red Pajama. Backed by the “Bad and Boujee” beat, the group managed to make the most of the challenge, starting off slow but finding their flow by ad-libbing and using the words “llama” and “mama” in their patented pitter-patter flow.

The radio stop was just one of several the crew has going as promo for their new album. Migos’ road to Culture will take them to New York University where the trio will host a lecture on what else but “culture.”

That’s right. On Saturday, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff will be guests at the prestigious university to lead what’s billed as a “Culture Class” at NYU’s Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Film Center. The event is described as “an intimate discussion with Migos and special guests about the group’s impact on Fashion, Music, Pop Culture and more,” which should make for an entertaining time.

Unfortunately, tickets for the event are already sold out so hopefully the discussion is filmed and released publicly at some point. If not, chances are college students with phones in hand will likely share clips via social media so there’s something to keep an eye out for while scrolling social media this weekend.

The college engagement is just part of what’s been a strong rollout for the group’s new album, lead by the success of “Bad and Boujee” skyrocketing to no. 1 on the Billboard charts in recent weeks. The project is set to release this Friday, January 27.

Check out the flyer for the event below.