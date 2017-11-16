Miguel’s ‘Pineapple Skies’ Is A Colorful Slice Of Pop-Funk Heaven

Getty Image

Way back in May, Miguel previewed a new song on Snoop Dogg’s hilarious Youtube interview show, GGN, and now, we have the full version of “Pineapple Skies.” The funky clip earned Uncle Snoop’s approval, and rightfully so. It’s very much in Miguel’s wheelhouse of bouncy, Prince-inspired R&B, with a perky beat custom-designed to bring out the best in every dancefloor two-stepper.

The new song is the third single from the Los Angelino’s upcoming War & Leisure LP, which promises to continue his tradition of smooth dance anthem and sexed-up bedroom ballads while adding a twist of politically conscious commentary on the current state of affairs in society (hence the title, War & Leisure). Previous singles from the album include “Told You So” and the trap-influenced, Travis Scott-featuring “Skywalker.”

War & Leisure is also at least partially influenced by Miguel’s disappointment in the performance of his prior album, Wildheart, which fell below his expectations for its critical and commercial success. He’s been laying low ever since, keeping himself in the public eye mostly through his singularly entertaining Instagram feed, where he posts “sh*tty emo covers” of his favorite artists’ tunes and his day-to-day exploits with his fiancee, model Nazanin Mandi. That all changes on December 1st, when War & Leisure officially hits shelves and streaming services for the public’s consideration.