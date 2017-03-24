Stream Mike WiLL Made-It’s New Album ‘Ransom 2’

Interscope

It’s finally here. After many, many months of heavy anticipation, Mike WiLL Made-It has just shared his latest album Ransom 2. The lead-up to this release has been one of the more exciting rollouts in recent memory, with the super-producer slowly sharing individual tracks, featuring some of the most vital names in rap today. Young Thug is on the record. So are Future, Migos, YG, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty and Big Sean to name a few.

The most tantalizing track is the song “Perfect Pint” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Gucci Mane and Rae Sremmurd. Last week I talked to both Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi about that song specifically. “That’s a moment in history. Perfect Pints, check that out,” Swae Lee said. Asked to describe how it came together, he explained, “I made the hook, Jxmmi read the verse, Gucci read the verse, Kendrick read the verse.”

He also talked about the pair’s collaborative relationship over the years with Mike WiLL Made-It from their first album SremmLife, to the follow-up SremmLife 2, all the way up to the producer’s latest effort under his own name. “It’s great,” Swae Lee said. “It’s like non-stop possibilities. You’ve got all kinds of beats, you’ve got all kinds of genres. Any kind of beat you can imagine, he’s got it. Any kind of beat you can’t imagine, he’s got it. He’s going to have non-stop wave, he’s going to have some good vibes. He’s going to have some great ideas. You’re working with a genius.”

You can stream Ransom 2 below.