Moses Sumney’s presence on the musical landscape has been steadily growing larger, much like the beautiful, slow-burning songs that caught early adopters’ ears in the first place. And much in the same way he can launch into that odd and captivating higher register at any moment, it seems like the singer is poised for a breakout any second now. Take a second to listen to “Doomed” if you don’t believe us.

The track lets Sumney’s inimitable voice float mostly on its own for an entire minute before electronic sounds and ghostly wails begun to swell underneath him. Where before Sumney sounded like a single person floating alone through the void, the haunting synthesizer drones reveal that Sumney has more than a few people in his corner. And in this case, it’s accurate. The California and Ghana-raised singer just signed to Jagjaguwar and is getting ready to release his proper full-length debut. Look for him in playlists, your friend’s record collections and in person when he hits the road in a few days.

06/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival

07/07 — Winchester, UK @ Blissfields Festival

07/08 — London, UK @ Somerset House

07/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

09/02 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/22 — San Diego, CA @ Irenic

09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/28 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/09 — Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

10/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/14 — Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

10/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/18 — Austin, TX @ Parish

10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/30 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia

10/31 — London, UK @ Islington Town Hall

11/02 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

11/03 — Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

11/05 — Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?

11/07 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

11/08 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

11/09 — Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/12 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

11/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

11/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk

11/17 — Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival

11/18 — Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2

11/20 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde