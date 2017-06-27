Moses Sumney’s presence on the musical landscape has been steadily growing larger, much like the beautiful, slow-burning songs that caught early adopters’ ears in the first place. And much in the same way he can launch into that odd and captivating higher register at any moment, it seems like the singer is poised for a breakout any second now. Take a second to listen to “Doomed” if you don’t believe us.
The track lets Sumney’s inimitable voice float mostly on its own for an entire minute before electronic sounds and ghostly wails begun to swell underneath him. Where before Sumney sounded like a single person floating alone through the void, the haunting synthesizer drones reveal that Sumney has more than a few people in his corner. And in this case, it’s accurate. The California and Ghana-raised singer just signed to Jagjaguwar and is getting ready to release his proper full-length debut. Look for him in playlists, your friend’s record collections and in person when he hits the road in a few days.
06/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Essence Festival
07/07 — Winchester, UK @ Blissfields Festival
07/08 — London, UK @ Somerset House
07/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
09/02 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/22 — San Diego, CA @ Irenic
09/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/28 — Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
09/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/30 — Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall
10/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
10/04 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
10/05 — Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/09 — Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
10/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/14 — Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
10/17 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Parish
10/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/30 — Brighton, UK @ Komedia
10/31 — London, UK @ Islington Town Hall
11/02 — Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
11/03 — Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
11/05 — Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?
11/07 — Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
11/08 — Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
11/09 — Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/12 — Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
11/14 — Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
11/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk
11/17 — Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival
11/18 — Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2
Join The Discussion: Log In With