Nas Licked Nicki Minaj’s Face During His Birthday Party, Sparking A Whole New Round Of Dating Speculation

#Nicki Minaj
Deputy Music Editor
09.14.17 2 Comments

Instagram

Earlier this Spring, Nicki Minaj and Nas got the rap world talking when they shared what appeared to be a pretty cozy moment with one another to Instagram. Speculation ran rampant that the two were an item, but Nicki later claimed that they were just friends. Now, from the looks of it, that “friendship” has only grown more intimate as the months wore on.

In a new video captured by Minaj at Nas’s birthday party, The Illmatic icon is seen coming up behind her and planting a big, wet kiss. “Oh my God, stop!” she yells while laughing. He pulls back and then comes in to lick her cheek.

Giving a little bit more creedence to the rumors, Nas was filmed with his arm draped around Nicki while his celebratory cake was brought out.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Back in May, Nicki appeared on Ellen where she remained coy about their status. “He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” she said. “He’s a rap legend. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for him, and, you know, he’s kind of cute, too.” She then added, “I go to him ’cause…I don’t know. I just thought him coming to me was too forward.”

Could this really be happening? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGSNasNicki Minaj

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 7 days ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP