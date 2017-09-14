Instagram

Earlier this Spring, Nicki Minaj and Nas got the rap world talking when they shared what appeared to be a pretty cozy moment with one another to Instagram. Speculation ran rampant that the two were an item, but Nicki later claimed that they were just friends. Now, from the looks of it, that “friendship” has only grown more intimate as the months wore on.

In a new video captured by Minaj at Nas’s birthday party, The Illmatic icon is seen coming up behind her and planting a big, wet kiss. “Oh my God, stop!” she yells while laughing. He pulls back and then comes in to lick her cheek.

Giving a little bit more creedence to the rumors, Nas was filmed with his arm draped around Nicki while his celebratory cake was brought out.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Back in May, Nicki appeared on Ellen where she remained coy about their status. “He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” she said. “He’s a rap legend. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for him, and, you know, he’s kind of cute, too.” She then added, “I go to him ’cause…I don’t know. I just thought him coming to me was too forward.”

Could this really be happening? Let us know what you think in the comments below.