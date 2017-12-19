Getty Image

When Sean Combs, aka Diddy (aka Brother Love), expressed a desire to purchase the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, he was faced down with a deluge of ridicule from reporters like Henry Wofford, who insinuated that his desire was unrealistic by suggesting that he was high or drunk (with borderline racist stereotypes, no less). However, it looks like Diddy has defenders as well as detractors, as South Central rapper-businessman Nipsey Hussle chimed in on Instagram to defend his associate.

“I’m offended to my core,” he wrote, reposting a video of the comments in question. “And both these clowns can’t even pay the water bill at one of @diddy estates…but THEY CANT TAKE HIM SERIOUS? “He looked like he jus finished Drinking a 40?” You talking bout a owner of a vodka company! “I don’t even know what he does” @forbes do tho. “You gotta stay in yo comfort zone”? That’s the mentality of a FAILURE!! U Never speak when you This STUPID AND OUT THE LOOP OF REALITY!!! @diddy I HOPE THEY MOTIVATED U EVEN MORE AND WHEN U BECOME THE 1st Blac @NFL owner we gone only wear Yo team jerseys and make sure u get a super bowl trophy!!! Fucc these bitches and this whole way of thinking… I’m HOT AT THIS!! #blackexcellence Time to take bac what’s ours!!!”

Nipsey is no stranger to doubters himself. His Crenshaw mixtape was widely mocked when he announced its price point of $100, but then Jay-Z purchased 100 copies of the tape out of respect for the entrepreneurial hustle — no pun intended. The strategy was so successful, he doubled down (or decupled, to be literal) with his follow-up, Mailbox Money, selling 60 copies at a whopping $1000 a piece. If anyone believes in chasing big dreams, it’s Nipsey Hussle, and given how it’s turned out for him so far, his belief in Diddy seems pretty well founded indeed.