Vinyl Me, Please

Vinyl Me, Please record club has released some important, seminal classic sets before, such as The National’s Boxer 10th anniversary reissue and the first ever vinyl release of Fiona Apple’s Tidal but it’s high time hip-hop got its due. VMP apparently agrees, announcing Vinyl Me, Please Rap and Hip Hop, a hip-hop subscription add-on for regular VMP members, and the September record of the month is Notorious B.I.G.’s 1994 classic Ready to Die.

The late, great Biggie Smalls, born Christopher Wallace, has been gone for 20 years, but his influence on hip-hop in indelible, undeniable, and unforgettable. He was many fans’ first entry into ran fandom, and many artists who knew him keep his memory alive in their musical output to this day.

He’s been honored on the US Congress House Floor, and at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn with an NBA season “Biggie Night,” so it’s only right that VMP wanted to do his debut album justice.