Emari Traffie/Mello Music Group

Concept albums are a funny thing.

For whatever reason, artists are drawn to them. The idea of a single narrative over the course of a twelve-song collection is especially appealing to rappers. It would be; rap, after all, began as a form of storytelling in the service of a singular idea — “I’m the flyest; I’m the richest; I get all the girls,” and so on.

However, for the most part, this type of album falls short. Call it a drawback of the creative process or a result of the average rapper’s short attention span, but rarely has the execution of these compilations ever matched the ambition of the concept.

Fortunately for Open Mike Eagle, he’s done a lot better than most with Brick Body Kids Still Daydream.