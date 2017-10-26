Getty Image

Pharrell’s legacy as a musician has long been cemented, and as of late he’s been making headway in other industries as he looks to expand his empire and create in new forums. Movie scores was a natural progression, but his foray into Hollywood is deeper than that, as he’s also an Oscar-nominated film producer for his role in the 2016 hit Hidden Figures. Now, he’s continuing his Hollywood takeover by producing a new film with some help from the buzzing writer of this year’s surprise smash Girls Trip.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pharrell is set to team up with Girls Trip‘s Tracy Oliver to produce a horror film based on an adaptation of the YA book Survive the Night. Pharrell will serve as a producer as Oliver is set to write and direct the film, which is being billed as a “music-themed horror thriller.” The book, written by Danielle Vega, details a group of female college students that find themselves trapped in an underground music festival on Halloween and have to fight for their lives against a mysterious attacker who hunts them down throughout the night.

It won’t be Pharrell and Oliver’s first time teaming up either, as they previously worked together on Awkward Black Girl, Issa Rae’s famed Youtube series that lead to her lauded HBO series Insecure.