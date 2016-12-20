YouTube/Getty

Post Malone was on The Breakfast Club recently and aside from answering awkward questions about cultural appropriation, things got a little political when Charlamagne Tha God started inquiring about Post’s thoughts on the current political landscape. As it turns out, the ’95 baby, who sports a JFK tattoo, didn’t vote. Citing the electoral college’s role in electing the president, Post said his vote wouldn’t have meant a damn thing.

“I didn’t vote [because] our votes don’t count. Our votes are suggestions to the electoral college. They vote for whoever they want. It doesn’t make any sense.” Post went on to say the system was “f*cked” and that neither President-elect Trump nor Hillary Clinton “were fit” for the job as leader of the free world. It would’ve been a different deal had Bernie Sanders secured the Democratic nomination, though. “I feel like Bernie Sanders was fit because I think he was the realest ones,” he added.

Despite not voting, Post Malone is not completely opposed to performing at Trump’s inauguration next month. That’s only if the bag is right. “How much money is it?,” the Stoney rapper responded when DJ Envy asked if he’d entertain Trump and his friends. The 21-year-old later said he was just kidding, kind of like how Ne-Yo did when he received backlash for saying he’d totally perform for Trump. Still, the Dallas native doesn’t understand the big deal if he decided to do a Trump show. Work is work at the end of the day.

“It doesn’t make any sense because if he was to say, ‘Yo, I really like your music. Can you come and do a show?’ Why would I get backlash because someone booking me? If I do his show, does that mean I’m a supporter of him?” the rapper asked.

