Getty Image

The streaming figures attached to Prince’s music were expected to see a sizable increase once more of his albums were added to all digital services. Just how much those numbers spiked shows how people were thirsty to listen to his songs as the late singer’s catalog saw a 6,300% rise, according to a report Billboard.

Prince’s iconic Warner Brothers Records catalog became available to stream across all digital services right before the Grammy Awards this past Sunday. Between the time they released on Sunday through Monday, fans went crazy and the late singer’s music saw 4.77 million on-demand streams in the short period, which was “up from just 74,000 streams in the two previous days,” per figures supplied by Neilsen Music. The top five most streamed tracks for the two days were “Purple Rain” (333,000 streams), “Let’s Go Crazy” (328,000), “When Doves Cry” (320,000), “Little Red Corvette” (237,000) and “Kiss” (214,000).

Prior to Sunday, the only place fans could hear the Purple’s music online was Tidal. The move by his estate and Warner Brothers brings albums like Purple Rain, his 1978 debut For You, Dirty Mind, Controversy, Sign O’ The Times, Batman and Diamonds and Pearls to fans across multiple platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio.